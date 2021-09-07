How to manage COVID exposures at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest state school COVID dashboard shows over 9,000 positive cases were reported in schools as of last Friday. That number includes both students and staff.

For parents concerned about how to manage COVID at home, doctors say there are a few things you can do to limit the spread in your household.

Doctors say if you get a call to pick up your child from school related to COVID, consider having everyone wear masks on the ride home. If possible, ride with the windows down to circulate air.

If you have a two parent household, you’ll want to decide who should take care of the child to limit the spread. Doctors say that should be the guardian who is vaccinated and is considered healthier.

Identify a room and even separate bathroom, if possible, for that child to use during the quarantine period and limit activity in and out of the room as much as possible.

Doctors say it’s an easier process for older children, but if your younger child gets sick you’ll want to consider additional safety investments.

“Wearing a mask or even considering getting a N95 or KN95 masks because you’re in a very close exposure area,” said Dr. Peily Soong, Children’s of Alabama.

For parents who are trying to determine if their child has COVID or allergies, doctors suggest giving your child allergy medicine to see if symptoms quickly disappear.

Dr. Soong actually recommended giving your child their allergy medicine daily noting many are safe to take daily that way there is no guessing if they get sick. He also said you want to get your child to a doctor within 24 hours for a test to limit more spread.

