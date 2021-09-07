Advertise
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the families of 4 people who recently died.

A friend found David Underwood, 65, dead on August 30 in the 10 block of 20th Street South in Birmingham. Authorities say he was homeless and died of natural causes.

Since 1993, Underwood has lived in Montgomery, Alabama, Cleveland, Ohio, and Birmingham.

Bonnie Meyer Ledbetter, 78, died of natural causes on August 31 in the 2300 block of 10th Court South in Birmingham

Ledbetter was found by neighbors, unresponsive inside her apartment.

Her husband died several years ago.

Keith Steven Hagood, 62, of Carbon Hill died August 8 of natural causes at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

He was a tenant at Walker Rehabilitation Center in Carbon Hill prior to being admitted to the hospital.

Hagood was possibly born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and has lived in Danville, Alabama or Trinity, Alabama near Decatur.

He possibly has a brother in Trinity, a brother in Lawrence County, and a niece in Shelby County.

Tina Marie Chamblin, 45, of Hoover was found dead in the 800 block of Birchall Lane on September 3.

The Birchall at Ross Bridge Apartment staff found her inside her apartment.

Authorities say Chamblin died of natural causes.

She previously lived in Talladega in 1998 but, has lived in the Birmingham and Hoover area since 2000.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

