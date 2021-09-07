Advertise
Opelika police searching for man wanted on multiple charges

23-year-old Jesse Clanton Baker is wanted on multiple charges.
23-year-old Jesse Clanton Baker is wanted on multiple charges.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Jesse Clanton Baker.

Police say Baker is wanted on charges of theft of property - first degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument - third degree.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be given through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Officials say any information given can remain anonymous.

