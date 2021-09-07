Advertise
Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ host Steve Burns reprises role in Nick Jr. tweet

Steve Burns, the original host of Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues" takes part in a Nick Jr. tweet talking to all the kids-turned-adults he taught and learned from while hosting the show from 1996-2002.(Source: NickJr/Twitter)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WSFA) - Adults of a certain era who grew up learning through the clues that Steve and his trusty dog Blue brought to them got a blast from the past Tuesday when Nick Jr. published a tweet about its hit series “Blue’s Clues.”

Steve Burns, who hosted the hit Nickelodeon children’s show from its inception in 1996 through his departure in 2002, made a cameo in his familiar green stripped shirt to talk about that time he “when off to college...”

For children who watched the show, Burns was as faithful to the audience at Blue, his clues, and a host of other characters. But Burns’ decision to leave the show ended with his character introducing his replacement, his brother “Joe” played by Donovan Patton, then heading off to college never to be seen again.

For years, Burns was the subject of a rumor mill with a number of reasons given for his abrupt departure.

The tweet, in which Burns reprises his role for a brief two minutes that feature his familiar shimmy and a patient wait for his viewers to answer his questions, shows him speaking directly to the children he taught - and learned from - now as adults.

“I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know?” Burns explained. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you... ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends,” he added.

Burns’ tweeted reprisal was part of Nick Jr’s celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary. It had been seen more than 2 million times within hours of being released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

