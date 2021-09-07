Pike Road 3rd grade teacher is a real Class Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For third-grade teacher Laura Short, her classroom is more than a place she comes to work.

“This is my calling. This is what I’ve been called to do. I firmly believe that,” the Pike Road elementary school teacher said.

That’s a sentiment her students and colleagues see in her every day.

“She’s one who builds relationships first and foremost, you know, so the kids feel safe to feel the kids feel connected to her. And so from there, learning happens every day,” Principal Jeff Hatfield explained.

And it’s not just learning the academics. Short knows her classroom is a place to learn so many lessons, especially as her students continue navigating through the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, actually,” Short thought back. “But the kids are what keep me going, just coming in and seeing them every morning and getting a hug or a smile or, you know, when they have that aha moment, it really just makes it all worth it.”

This award is now letting her know how “worth it” it is to her students, too!

“It’s heartwarming to know that, you know, all the time and, and the uncertainty and everything. It’s just, you know, it’s all worth it. And it’s wonderful,” Short said.

To nominate a teacher for the Class Act award, click on the Class Act section of wsfa.com.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.