Prattville car dealership doing well amid pandemic

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Car shoppers looked to find the right vehicle for the right price this Labor Day, as dealers are trying to get roll out the old to bring in the new.

“This year seems to be particularly busier. I think that just goes in line with the market and the industry the last year and a half anyway. But of course, as usual, trucks and SUVs are huge, especially here in the Prattville market,” Jessica Pigg with Pigg Enterprises said.

Pigg Enterprises has been selling cars in Prattville for 20 years and like many other dealerships, they have experienced highs and lows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they say the support from the community has been what has sustained them.

“We have really held on to our community roots. We think that’s been huge for us. There’s been a lot of repeat business, a lot of customers referrals,” Pigg said.

Pigg says another reason they have done well during the pandemic is that many buyers prefer to buy used cars over new cars.

“I think a lot of that has to do with the chip shortage,” Pigg said. “A lot of new dealers are having trouble acquiring inventory, so by default they’re kind of leaning on that pre-owned, but I think it’s been great. They’re starting to see that you can buy a quality pre-owned vehicle and it can give you as much life as a new vehicle if you purchase the right one.”

Ultimately, she says if you need or want a vehicle, they have one on their lot.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.