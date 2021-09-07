Advertise
Russell Medical Center observes moment of silence for thousands of COVID victims

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEX, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of Alabamians who have died from COVID-19 recently eclipsed 12,000 and continues to increase. On Tuesday, medical centers and hospitals throughout the state held a moment of silence in their memory.

On the front lawn of Russell Medical Center in Alex City, the moment was followed by prayer and a number that drives it home for the people of Alabama.

“We remember the 12,416 lives that have been lost to COVID,” said Russell Medical Center’s Kathy Buchannon.

The Alabama Hospital Association called for the moment of silence, to be held at noon, for those who have died, as well as those still struggling with the illness. There was no way medical center chaplain Wayne Cowhick would miss the solemn gathering.

“And pray for those who’ve lost loved ones, and the nurses are wore out,” said the pastor.

Veteran nurse Nancy Ammons had a fleeting thought to simply walk away because of the constant stress. She quickly decided against it and says she has no regrets.

“Because of my co-workers and the patients we need to take care of,” Ammons explained of her decision to continue the fight.

As of Tuesday, 60 patients have died from COVID-19 at Russell Medical Center, Ammons said.

It’s anyone’s guess when the pandemic will end. For now, it’s back to work on the front lines for people like Cowhick and Ammons. The moment of silence was just the moment they needed to keep fighting the good fight.

