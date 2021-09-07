Advertise
Wetumpka man charged with injuring officer, trafficking drugs

Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,
Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing drug and assault charges after an incident Sunday in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs, MPD Capt. Saba Coleman said. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Federal Drive.

The arrest affidavit says officers found Wilson in possession of over 4 ounces of a white crystalline powder believed to be methamphetamine.

Later, as an officer was placing leg shackles on Wilson, court records say the suspect kicked the officer in the face, causing injuries to the officer’s neck and shoulder.

Wilson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $230,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

