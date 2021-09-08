Advertise
Alabama sees slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations, thousands still being treated

Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decline in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, though the state continues to treat thousands for the disease in medical facilities depleted of ICU beds.

ADPH reported 2,724 COVID inpatients Wednesday, down by 52 from the day before when 2,776 were being treated. ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows Tuesday’s hospitalization rate at 2,875, but department spokesman Ryan Easterling has confirmed that is inaccurate due to a “data entry error.” He said ADPH is working to update the chart.

After more than a month of rapidly increasing hospitalization rates that brought hospitals to just under 2,900 coronavirus inpatients, ADPH’s dashboard has for two weeks shown a series of both hospitalization drops and increases that have failed to surpass the 2,900 mark.

The state’s record of just under 3,100 COVID-19 hospitalizations has stood since January, but the latest surge, brought on by the delta variant, has wiped out ICU bed capacity and, as of Tuesday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported a deficit of 181 beds.

Health officials have said its unclear if the state is reaching a plateau for hospitalizations at this point, noting the Labor Day holiday and gatherings to watch college football could cause new infections and hospitalization rates to climb.

The state’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 remains above 22% with more than 17,000 new infections reported in the last week. That includes 4,791 in the previous day.

Alabama has reported 12,488 deaths since the pandemic began, including 68 in the last day.

Alabama’s vaccination rates continue to climb, despite being among the nation’s lowest. ADPH reports that, as of Tuesday, 45.7% of the state’s residents have received one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 36% of Alabama residents are fully vaccinated.

