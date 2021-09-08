Advertise
Alabama trying to revive lawsuit over Confederate monument

Workers remove the Confederate soldier statue from the Madison County, Alabama, Courthouse in...
Workers remove the Confederate soldier statue from the Madison County, Alabama, Courthouse in this file photo from Oct. 2020.(Source: WAFF, Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general’s office is trying to revive its lawsuit over the removal of a Confederate monument from outside the county courthouse in the city of Huntsville.

The state claims in court documents that a judge shouldn’t have dismissed the suit just because someone anonymously paid a $25,000 fine that was owed by Madison County for removing the statue nearly a year ago.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office contends the county should be required to pay the penalty itself.

A judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday on the state’s bid to reinstate the lawsuit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

