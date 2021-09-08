Almost to the shot of refreshing air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As a tropical disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico pushes towards the Florida Panhandle we will see plenty of moisture to support some scattered showers and a few storms today.

A 50% chance of development exists with a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. It could develop into a depression before moving into Florida, or it could become a depression after crossing over land into the Atlantic. (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage won’t be widespread, but a 50-60% chance of rain does exist for this afternoon and evening. The heaviest and most widespread rain will stay to our southeast across Florida and southern Georgia.

Highs will only reach the middle 80s in most spots today with plentiful cloud cover around even if it’s not raining in your neighborhood.

Skies clear by later in the day Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a much-deserved cold front. It will clear the state by the mid-morning hours Thursday, leading to less humid and noticeably cooler air.

So any rain chance ends by sunrise and clouds will break apart for the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower and middle 80s with a slight northerly breeze.

Humidity levels will fall throughout the day Thursday before rising again Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

We’re in for lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine, highs in the middle to upper 80s, and lows in the 60s through Sunday. The coolest night will be Thursday night. That’s when many see lower 60s with some upper 50s not impossible.

The humidity comes back by late Sunday into next week, resulting in a return of at least a few showers and storms each day. Rain chances Sunday through Tuesday are only running around 20-30% as of now.

Lows will be in the 60s through Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Even then, we don’t have any big heat ahead. Highs should stay at or below 90 degrees for the foreseeable future in most places. That means no triple digit heat index values in sight!

