Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

UNDATED (AP) - Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll.

The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll.

Georgia received the other four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth. Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 after losing to Georgia.

The AP Top 25 include:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Iowa State
  10. Iowa
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. USC
  15. Texas
  16. UCLA
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Mississippi
  21. Utah
  22. Miami (FL)
  23. Arizona State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Auburn

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kenyatté Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race
Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,
Wetumpka man charged with injuring officer, trafficking drugs
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop
A teenager charged with murder in west Alabama has been captured following his second escape...
Alabama teen charged with murder caught after second escape

Latest News

Troy Trojans to face Liberty
Troy Trojans set to face Liberty
Troy Trojans to honor military during 9/11 game
TROY to honor military, observe anniversary of terrorist attacks during Sept. 11 football game
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the inaugural Red Tails...
Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 30-0 in inaugural Red Tails Classic
Huntingdon falls to Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Huntingdon falls to Wisconsin-Oshkosh