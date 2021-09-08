Advertise
Auburn man arrested again on child pornography charge

Trenton Chase Brand, 30, of Auburn, has been arrested on another count of possession of child...
Trenton Chase Brand, 30, of Auburn, has been arrested on another count of possession of child pornography.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has been arrested again and charged with another count of possession of child pornography, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Trenton Chase Brand, 30, was taken into custody Sunday and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Brand was previously arrested in November on five counts of possession of child pornography after Auburn police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Organization that prompted an investigation.

Following Brand’s latest arrest, the Lee County district attorney’s office file to have his bond revoked.

