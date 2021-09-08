Advertise
Auburn residents will soon get sex offender notifications in the mail

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Auburn will soon roll out an additional form of notification for its residents to make them aware of any sex offender who moves into their immediate area.

Residents will soon get notices in their mailbox if a registered sex offender moves into the Auburn police department’s jurisdiction, the city said Wednesday. The notices will be mailed to homes within 1,500 feet of the sex offender’s residence as well as to any school or child care facility within three miles of a registered sex offender’s home.

The notices, which will include both a photograph of the offender as well as any relevant information on them. Currently, this information is available online by going to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sex Offender Registry.

ALEA’s sex offender registry currently lists more than 16,000 offenders registered throughout the state.

The Auburn notices will start hitting mailboxes in late September. Any additional notifications will be sent after an offender moves into the Auburn area.

The Auburn Police Division encourages anyone with questions about the notifications to call 334-501-3140.

