Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Car stolen with child inside in Florida

By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) - A 911 call captured the voice of a desperate mom moments after her car was stolen with her 2-year-old daughter inside it in Florida.

The toddler was found safe and reunited with her mother.

Surveillance video captured the incident at a Chevron convenience store Monday afternoon.

The video showed a man in a blue jersey, who police identified as 19-year-old Lavincent Fisher. Police say he was caught on camera stealing the car left running by the woman.

She can be seen standing in front of the vehicle, trying to stop it as the man drives away.

Demerian Hudson, a fellow customer, offered the victim a ride and chased the thief.

In the 911 call, the mother says she has found her car, and the man who took it has run away.

The man in the blue jersey is captured again on surveillance footage after ditching the car and the child, this time on a Ring camera at someone’s home about a mile away. He knocks on someone’s door claiming he has been the victim of the crime.

“The car seat was flipped over, the baby was under the car seat, crying,” Hudson said.

Fisher was booked into jail after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies while in custody
Kenyatté Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race
Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,
Wetumpka man charged with injuring officer, trafficking drugs
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?
CVS Health has opened 13 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across the state.
CVS offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 13 Alabama locations
Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama sees slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations, thousands still being treated
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes