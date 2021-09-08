Advertise
CAVHCS to hold several drive-thru flu clinics for veterans

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is gearing up to provide drive-thru flu shots...
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is gearing up to provide drive-thru flu shots clinics for veterans.(WHSV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is gearing up to provide drive-thru flu shots clinics for veterans.

CAVHCS says it is increasing the availability of the flu shot in anticipation of high demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics will be offered for all eligible veterans starting Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following days:

  • Perry Hill Campus−Main Entrance/Patient Drop off (Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays)
  • Tuskegee Campus−Building 83 Entrance (Wednesdays)
  • Montgomery VA Clinic (Chantilly)−Main Entrance Lobby (Tuesdays)

“Getting vaccinated is more important than ever this season to reduce individual risk, minimize the spread of flu to people at high risk, and to prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed with patients with the flu and/or COVID-19,” the system said.

Vaccinations, wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing physical distancing can help reduce the risk of contracting the flu, according to CAVHCS. These suggestions are largely the same as those for COVID-19.

Veterans can also obtain flu vaccinations at any of the Community-Based Outpatient Clinics by scheduling an appointment. Veterans are asked to bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting, short sleeve shirt and wear a mask.

