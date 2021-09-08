Advertise
Court records: Armed man robs woman of phone in Autaugaville

Sammy Lee Lewis has been charged with violent felony in the first degree and certain persons...
Sammy Lee Lewis has been charged with violent felony in the first degree and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville man is facing charges after holding a woman at gunpoint and stealing an iPhone from her in August, according to court documents.

Sammy Lee Lewis has been charged with violent felony in the first degree and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

According to court records, the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 in the 2400 block of Dutch Bend Street when Lewis came up to the victim’s door and asked for her boyfriend.

When the victim told Lewis her boyfriend was not home, the suspect allegedly pulled the door open, pulled out a handgun and demanded money and drugs while pointing the gun at her.

When the victim told Lewis that she had no money to give him, he took her iPhone and started punching her in the face while continuing to demand money, the court documents stated.

Court records state the victim fled out the door of the house and ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Lee was captured on video leaving the residence, pointing the gun at the fleeing victim while he ran in the opposite direction.

Lee is being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on a $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

