Covington County vaccination rate increases by 39%

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - There is some encouraging news in the COVID-19 fight. Six Alabama counties have seen significant increases in their vaccination rates, and much of it is due to a statewide campaign. One of those is Covington County.

It’s been a long road in Covington County. It’s had more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases since early August. But a sharper focus on another set of numbers shows a bright spot. The statewide campaign is called “We Can Do This Alabama,” and in Covington County, they did it.

“We’re at 39.2% in the county,” said Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson.

The goal was 20% by Labor Day. That goal was to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.

“We tried to appeal to people’s common sense,” said Johnson.

Johnson believes the story involving Alan Cotton’s wife helped convince so many on the fence to get the shot. Angie Cotton died in July, just 10 days after getting diagnosed with the virus.

“I didn’t know this would even go into something like this, and Angie would be just pleased, more than pleased that people are getting vaccinated,” said Cotton.

In Covington County, the 39.2% represents the number of people who got at least the first dose. The number who are completely vaccinated jumped more than 5%. More than 2,500 doses have been administered.

“Cause I wouldn’t want anybody to go through what my family has gone through because of Angie’s passing,” said Cotton.

“We plan to continue every way we can to encourage people,” Johnson said.

City and county leaders now have a new targeted number: 50% by mid-October.

A few weeks ago. WSFA 12 News reported how Cotton is giving out a white roses to every person who gets the shot. Cotton said he’s given out 300 so far.

The Alabama Hospital Association reports that vaccination rates also went up 20% by Labor Day in Blount, DeKalb, Escambia, Marshall and Monroe counties.

