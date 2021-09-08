Advertise
Cusseta man dies in Bullock County crash

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Cusseta man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA), the crash happened on Alabama 51 at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the 77 mile marker, in Bullock County.

45-year-old Jason Beverly was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the roadway, before coming back on the road and overturning.

Beverly was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

