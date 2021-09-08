Advertise
Former Huntsville police officer being moved to state prison

William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville police officer William Darby is being moved to state prison on Wednesday.

Darby was convicted in May of murdering Jeffery Parker while responding to a call in 2018.

READ MORE: Video released from former police officer William Darby’s body-camera

Jail records show Darby was released from the Madison County Jail early this morning.

Darby has been transferred to Draper Correctional Facility in Elmore. He’s sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Jeffery Parker.

READ MORE: Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby sentenced to 25 years

