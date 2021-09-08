Advertise
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies in jail

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while awaiting trial on multiple child sex charges.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known former Montgomery businessman who was arrested on multiple child sex crimes in 2020 has died before his cases could go to trial, according to court documents.

According to authorities, David Justice died this week in jail from COVID-19.

Justice, who owned the Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet in Montgomery, was facing nearly two dozen child sex abuse charges in Montgomery and Blount counties. The store went out of business shortly after Justice’s arrest.

Justice was arrested in Montgomery in August 2020 on two charges before being transferred to Blount County where another 21 charges were added. He was accused of sexually assaulting the same child over the course of two years, 2016 through 2018.

Court documents indicate Justice, who was 67 at the time of his arrest, was still being held in the Blount County Jail when he died.

Court filings indicate that all charges have been dismissed due to his death.

