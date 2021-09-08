Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has a new state representative. Democrat Kenyatté Hassell beat Republican Loretta G. Grant in Tuesday’s special election for House District 78.

According to unofficial results from the Alabama secretary of state’s office, Hassell got 1,028 votes against Grant’s 254. There was one write-in vote.

Hassell is Montgomery’s urban director for YoungLife. He also co-owns Heritage Barbershop. He said he feels like public service in the Statehouse is an extension of the community service he already does.

“I feel like I already been involved with the community and that I can help the community more being in public office as a public servant,” Hassell previously told WSFA 12 News.

District 78′s House seat opened earlier this year after former Rep. Kirk Hatcher was voted into the state Senate.

The district includes parts within the south, west and north areas around Montgomery.

