Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies while in custody
Kenyatté Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race
Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,
Wetumpka man charged with injuring officer, trafficking drugs
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical storm Mindy forms in northern Gulf
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court to return to in-person arguments