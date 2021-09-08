Montgomery City Council addresses apartments operating without licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery is cracking down on businesses operating without proper licenses. These are apartment complexes with absentee landlords and hazardous living conditions, according to the city.

Such complexes are reportedly in violation of city safety codes.

Mangers from four of them appeared before the City Council Tuesday night, but there are about a dozen that don’t have licenses.

Council members wanted to revoke their licenses, but they don’t have licenses to revoke.

Montgomery City Council members say they are tired of apartments operating in the city without business licenses.

District 5 Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun said up to 15 are currently operating illegally. He said one of the problems is the constant change of ownership of the apartments.

“You’re buying it for cheap and you’re thinking you make a major investment but when you come in and see how much work you have to put into it to bring it back up to codes and standards, and that’s part of the problem. They’re flunking the inspection, they’re not passing inspection from the city standpoint so you can’t get a business license,” Calhoun said.

According to Calhoun, many are in horrible conditions and are a haven for crime.

Angela Exfort is fed up with apartments she says are eyesores. She sent WSFA 12 News pictures of boarded up buildings and trash in front of some apartments.

“Something got to give. You are our elected officials. That apartment complex, it’s got to go, and to find out it was operating with no license. We got to do better than this, Montgomery. We got to do better than this,” she told the council.

But some of the apartment managers says they’re running into roadblocks when it comes to getting a business license, so the city is giving them time to get their affairs in order and bring their buildings up to code.

Calhoun said they’re meeting at Kensington Place Apartments Wednesday to see what they need in order to have business license in Montgomery.

He said he hopes that those apartments without business licenses will comply by Friday.

