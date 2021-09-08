Advertise
Montgomery man pleads guilty to string of bank robberies

A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to a string of bank robberies across central Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to a string of bank robberies across central Alabama.

Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart says Jamie Josuhnta Ryans, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing four different banks.

  • BB&T Bank in Montgomery on Oct. 17, 2019.
  • BancorpSouth Bank in Hayneville on Oct. 25, 2019.
  • Community Neighbor Bank in Greenville on Nov. 6, 2019.
  • First National Bank of Dozier in Dozier, on Dec. 11, 2019.

Court records and testimony during the hearing detailed the events surrounding the robberies. During three of the robberies, Ryan entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. However, during the last robbery in Dozier, Ryans “implied” to the teller that he had a firearm in his pocket.

Following the Dozier bank robbery, a manhunt for both Kendrick Deantay Flynn and Ryans ensued. The two were later taken into custody by United States Marshals.

Flynn, a 31-year-old from Montgomery, also pleaded guilty to his involvement in the Dozier bank robbery and was sentenced to over three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for Ryans in the coming months. Stewart added that he will be facing up to 20 years in prison and could be subject to an order of restitution to the banks.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

