Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tuskegee University limits football game attendance, citing COVID rise

Tuskegee University has narrowed its list of possible candidates for president to just two....
Tuskegee University has narrowed its list of possible candidates for president to just two. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, Tuskegee University is putting into place stricter safety measures for upcoming public activities, including home football games.

In a message, new Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte Morris said the university will limit the size of, and access to, regularly scheduled events.

Attendance at all home football games and athletic events will be limited to currently enrolled students, staff, faculty, and a designated contingent group from the visiting team, Morris said.

Attendance at the Golden Tigers’ homecoming game will be limited, as well. Alumni events traditionally held during homecoming will be virtual.

Students, faculty, and staff who wish to attend home games will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within seven days, Morris said.

Morris said the university community has been able to keep the current campus positivity rate at 5.90% thus far. However, the current positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Alabama has risen to 22% in the past two weeks.

Protocols such as face masks, social distancing and curbing the number of campus visitors will remain in place until the end of the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies while in custody
Kenyatté Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race
Michael David Wilson, 43, is charged with assault second degree and trafficking in illegal drugs,
Wetumpka man charged with injuring officer, trafficking drugs
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
State superintendent asks for ‘screaming’ at school nurses and staff to stop

Latest News

(Source: AP)
AP Top 25: Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Tide; UCLA moves in
Troy Trojans to face Liberty
Troy Trojans set to face Liberty
Troy Trojans to honor military during 9/11 game
TROY to honor military, observe anniversary of terrorist attacks during Sept. 11 football game
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the inaugural Red Tails...
Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 30-0 in inaugural Red Tails Classic