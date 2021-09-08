Tuskegee University limits football game attendance, citing COVID rise

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, Tuskegee University is putting into place stricter safety measures for upcoming public activities, including home football games.

In a message, new Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte Morris said the university will limit the size of, and access to, regularly scheduled events.

Attendance at all home football games and athletic events will be limited to currently enrolled students, staff, faculty, and a designated contingent group from the visiting team, Morris said.

Attendance at the Golden Tigers’ homecoming game will be limited, as well. Alumni events traditionally held during homecoming will be virtual.

Students, faculty, and staff who wish to attend home games will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within seven days, Morris said.

Morris said the university community has been able to keep the current campus positivity rate at 5.90% thus far. However, the current positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Alabama has risen to 22% in the past two weeks.

Protocols such as face masks, social distancing and curbing the number of campus visitors will remain in place until the end of the fall semester.

