Auburn University Army ROTC commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Auburn University’s Army ROTC program is doing special events in honor of the lives lost that day and in support of the nation’s military.

“We will never forget how in a moment on that day lives were forever changed,” said Maj. John Drew of Auburn’s U.S. Army ROTC program. “Each year, we in ROTC remember that fateful day and renew our commitment to selfless service to our nation. It is awe inspiring to see the dedication of these future leaders, especially in the face of unknown adversity.”

Thursday morning, Auburn’s Army ROTC program is conducting a physical competition around campus that incorporates a theme in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Every month, Army ROTC conducts a physical competition between our four platoons. This month, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the events of the competition will be themed,” Maj. Drew explained. “For example, cadets will have to complete 125 burpees as a group to honor the 125 casualties from the Pentagon attack and 403 pushups for the first responders killed at Ground Zero.”

Wednesday, Auburn’s Army, Navy/Marine and Air Force ROTC departments, as well as the Auburn Fire Department did a “stair run” in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

