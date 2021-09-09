Advertise
Commissioners to address status of Tuskegee Confederate statue at 3 p.m.

File photo of a Confederate monument in Tuskegee that was damaged in July by a sitting city councilman and one other.
File photo of a Confederate monument in Tuskegee that was damaged in July by a sitting city councilman and one other.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission has called a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss developments surrounding a controversial Confederate statue in the Tuskegee town square.

The commission will address the media and community at 3 p.m. on the steps of the county courthouse, at which time it will “address the status of the Courthouse Square Property and the monument.”

WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference live online.

The statue, owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has been targeted on multiple occasions in the majority-Black city with detractors saying it’s a symbol of slavery that needs to be removed.

Sitting Tuskegee City Councilman and former longtime mayor Johnny Ford made headlines in July when he and another man used an electric saw to damage the monument. No charges have ever been filed in connection to the incident, though Ford has publicly welcomed them.

The city had obtained several determinations that the statue’s damage made it unsafe, but the United Daughters of the Confederacy had the piece repaired in mid-August.

Tuskegee’s city attorney Milton Davis also presented research in August showing the square is in the possession of Macon County. The city also has a limited deed on the parking lot where the statue sits and is working to gain full ownership, Mayor Lawrence Haygood has said.

