Delightful forecast ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico just hours before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. It seemingly formed in the blink of an eye.

It will be a bit breezy today with sustained winds around 10 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately it only had maximum winds of 45 mph and was far enough away from us to keep most impacts to our southeast. The exception was some scattered tropical downpours across our area.

Now our attention turns to a cold front that will clear the state by the early afternoon. It is ushering in a much more comfortable air mass than what we’ve seen for the last few months.

We fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

We’re in for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with a northerly breeze around 8-14 mph. Highs will only be in the middle 80s and the humidity will lower throughout the day. It will feel much different by dinnertime than it did this morning. Much better, that is.

We’re in for lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine, highs in the middle and upper 80s, and lows in the 60s through Sunday morning.

Much lower humidity and delightful conditions will greet us through Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

The coolest nights will be tonight and Friday night. Most everyone will be in the lower 60s both nights, with some upper 50s in spots tonight.

The humidity comes back by Sunday afternoon and hangs with us through next week. It won’t be top-of-the-scale mugginess, but it will certainly be pretty humid as dew points head back into the upper 60s.

Rain chances are truly non-existent until next week. (WSFA 12 News)

This will result in a return of at least a chance of a few showers and storms next week. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday are only running around 20% to 30%. Nothing suggests we’ll have higher coverage than that.

Temperatures will also head up a bit beginning Sunday. It won’t be ridiculously hot, but we do have lower 90s back in the forecast. With the humidity we’re expecting we could be talking some heat indices in the upper 90s.

Much lower humidity through Saturday before dew points climb a bit. (WSFA 12 News)

