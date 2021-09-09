Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies while in custody
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses
The Montgomery City Council addressed apartment operating with business licenses on Sept. 7,...
Montgomery City Council addresses apartments operating without licenses
Kenyatté Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.
Hassell wins Alabama House District 78 race

Latest News

Dean Hudgins, 60, is charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12.
Montgomery man charged with sexually abusing child
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
File photo of a Confederate monument in Tuskegee that was damaged in July by a sitting city...
Commissioners to address status of Tuskegee Confederate statue at 3 p.m.
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine