Human remains found at park in Lowndes County

Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park Thursday.
Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park Thursday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park Thursday.

According to West, a man was fishing Thursday morning when he pulled in a pair of pants and a femur and hip bones from a person.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office notified the EMA who called in a dive team. The team is currently trying to locate other remains.

No further information could be released at this time.

