Kentucky murder, robbery suspect’s vehicle found in Alabama

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The stolen vehicle a Kentucky murder and robbery suspect fled in has been located in central Alabama, according to law enforcement.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that while the stolen vehicle Kevin L. Thompson Jr. used was found in its jurisdiction, the suspect’s location is not known.

“We do not know if he has ties to this area, or if he is still in the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you see Thompson please call 911. Do not try to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.”

Thompson, also known as “Mann,” is being sought for a homicide in Louisville, Kentucky. Further details about the case were not immediately clear.

The suspect has numerous tattoos, including some on his chest and left hand.

According to a document released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Thompson was in Autauga on Sept. 3 but left the residence where he was staying after learning that a co-defendant was being arrested in Louisville.

Kentucky investigators report that Thompson’s mother believes his father may have been helping him to hid and that he may have cut his hair and shaved off his beard.

Autauga, located just north of Montgomery, is approximately 650 miles south of Louisville.

