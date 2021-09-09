Montgomery man charged with sexually abusing child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 60-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested on a charge of sexual abuse of a child who is less than 12, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Dean Hudgins was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Wednesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

The alleged crime happened between Aug. 15 and 16, according to the police department.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.