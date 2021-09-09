Montgomery man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Brittdarius Moulton, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday following a shooting incident that happened on the night of Aug. 27 in the 2900 block of Colbert Court.
Court filings indicate the suspect shot into the victim’s vehicle around 8 p.m., shattering a back window and hitting the tailgate and a back pillar.
Moulton is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $30,000.
