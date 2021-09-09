Today’s cold front to bring incredibly comfy air

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico just hours before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. It seemingly formed in the blink of an eye.

Skies turn partly cloudy to even mostly sunny this afternoon as the humidity drops. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately it only had maximum winds of 45 mph and was far enough away from us to keep most impacts to our southeast. The exception was some scattered tropical downpours across our area.

Now our attention turns to a cold front that will sweep through the region this morning. It will usher in a much more comfortable air mass than what we’ve seen for the last few months.

The humidity will fall significantly by this afternoon! (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will be around this morning as it passes by, but they will break apart for the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the middle 80s and the humidity will lower throughout the day. By the afternoon it will feel absolutely delightful!

We’re in for lower humidity, a good deal of sunshine, highs in the middle and upper 80s, and lows in the 60s through Sunday morning.

Friday morning will be cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

The coolest nights will be tonight and Friday night. Most everyone will be in the lower 60s both nights, with some upper 50s possible tonight.

The humidity comes back by Sunday afternoon and hangs with us through next week. It won’t be top-of-the-scale mugginess, but it will certainly be pretty humid.

Rain chances are really non-existent through Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

This will result in a return of at least a chance of a few showers and storms next week. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday are only running around 20% to 30%. Nothing suggests we’ll have higher coverage than that.

Temperatures will also head up a bit beginning Sunday. It won’t be ridiculously hot, but we do have lower 90s back in the forecast. With the humidity we’re expecting we could be talking some heat indices in the upper 90s.

Highs will head back into the 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.