Water main break causing issues for much of Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wetumpka Water Works and Sewer Board is working to repair a major leak that’s impacting much of the city’s water system.

Officials tell WSFA 12 News that crews are on the scene of a large water main break on McCain Road, located off Highway 14 on the west side of the city.

The city is currently taking water in from another area system to help make up the difference, but many homes and businesses, especially those at higher elevations, are impacted.

City officials anticipate services will be restored to normal sometime Thursday afternoon or evening but ask residents to conserve water at this time.

Once the damage is repaired, crews will begin the process of flushing of the line. Residents who notice stained water when services are restored should let their faucets run until the water is clear.

