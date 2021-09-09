Advertise
‘We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes’: Coach Saban talks game prep, rat poison

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban brought up “rat poison” Wednesday night during his news conference before the Mercer game.

Coach Saban said the team has basically played one half of one game and the players didn’t maintain their intensity in the game. Coach said, “We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes.”

Alabama beat Miami 44-13, but Saban said the team lost its intensity in the second half of the game.

Coach said the team came out Monday really not ready to practice, and he’s not sure if it’s respect for the opponent or what the players read on social media and read in the media, but he said they’ve got every external factor in the world affecting their ability to maintain intensity.

Saban said, “To me we’ve got to prove that we can play and maintain intensity for 60 minutes in the game. Execute, do our job, play hard, finish games, finish plays.”

Coach said he and the team are excited to be home Saturday and have fans back in the stands. He also said he and the University are proud of having 70 guys on NFL rosters this week.

Kickoff against Mercer is set for 3:00 p.m. on September 11.

