1 dead, 3 injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according to Montgomery police.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the 1800 block of Cotton Court around 7:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a juvenile male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman said officers responded to a local hospital regarding people shot. There, officers found two adult male victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers determined the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Cotton Court.

No further information can be released at this time as police continue to investigate.

