$15,000 reward offered in 2016 Crenshaw County murder investigation

The reward for information in the 2016 cold case death of a Crenshaw County man has increased.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The reward for information in the 2016 cold case death of a Crenshaw County man has increased.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said a $15,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the death of Edwin Earl Cosby.

Cosby was found dead at his body shop on North Jackson Avenue in Rutledge on June 14, 2016, investigators said. Upon further investigation, it was determined Cosby was murdered.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

