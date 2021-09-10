Advertise
Alabama continues to see decline in Labor Day weekend ALEA-investigated deaths

The number of Labor Day holiday traffic and boating-related fatalities continued to drop in 2021.
The number of Labor Day holiday traffic and boating-related fatalities continued to drop in 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of Labor Day holiday traffic and boating-related fatalities continued to drop in 2021 based on a comparison of previous years, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers in both ALEA’s highway and marine patrol divisions noted the decrease, investigating only four traffic deaths and no boating deaths between Friday and Monday.

That’s a decline in deaths compared to 2020 when there were three traffic fatalities and a single non-boating death (drowning). 2020 marked a 60% decline from 2019 when ALEA investigated 10 traffic deaths.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor attributed the “dramatic decrease in fatalities” to the hiring of more state troopers as well as an increase in active patrols of the state’s roads and waterways.

For 2021, deadly crashes were investigated in Calhoun, Washington and Coffee counties. In those instances, a driver, two passengers and a pedestrian were killed.

While ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division investigated no boating fatalities over the holiday, they did investigate two non-boating fatalities. One was on Logan Martin Lake in St. Clair County and one on the Black Warrior River in Greene County.

Between Friday and Monday, troopers issued 26 DUIs on roadways and two BUIs on waterways.

