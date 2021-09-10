Advertise
Alabama governor calls Biden vaccine mandate ‘nonsense’

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will work to fight back against the new federal mandates announced by President Joe Biden Thursday.(Source: Governor Ivey's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will fight back against the new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates announced by President Joe Biden Thursday.

According to the governor’s office, Ivey joined a call Friday with Republican governors across the country. After the call, she released the following statement:

“A conference call with Republican governors just wrapped up. President Biden has overreached with these new mandates, and we’re united in fighting back. I’m partnering alongside my conservative colleagues across the country in this fight. This is a fight for businesses, our hardworking men and women, and our American liberties.

“I encourage Alabamians to take the vaccine – have been since the beginning, but we’re never going to mandate it,” Ivey said. “And we certainly aren’t going to allow Washington, D.C., and this president to tell Alabama what to do. Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense.”

On Thursday, Ivey acknowledged that she supports the science and has continually encouraged Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But, when it comes to mandates, Ivey said that is not the role of the government.

Biden tweeted Friday that his federal vaccine mandate plan also takes on elected officials who attempt to undermine it.

Biden’s executive order requiring vaccination covers about 100 million people, including all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

