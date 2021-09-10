Alabama reports 8,428 COVID cases for students, staff for the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s health and education departments released the latest data on the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools Friday through an online dashboard.
A total of 8,428 cases among students and staff were submitted to the state by 135 of Alabama’s 143 school systems. That’s down from the 9,195 cases a week earlier when just 84 systems sent data to the state.
Among the school systems reporting data:
- Auburn City Schools had 69 cases
- Lee County Schools had 119 cases
- Montgomery County Schools had 251 cases
- Pike Road Schools had 63 cases
- Butler County Schools had 36 cases
- Dallas County Schools had 38 cases
- Selma City Schools had 25 cases
- Pike County Schools had 35 cases
- Tallapoosa County Schools had 44 cases
- Tallassee City Schools had 40 cases
Montgomery Public Schools still has seven facilities closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
A check with Autauga and Elmore County school systems, which were not listed on the state’s dashboard, indicated:
- Autauga County Schools had 164 cases
- Elmore County Schools had 105 cases
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said a week ago that he expected to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread and he feared thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.
Now we know that his second concern was accurate. New scores were released Thursday for the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP. The ACAP scores were broken up into four levels and across the board, a majority of students grades K-12 tested in the lower levels one or two. Level one is considered below grade level and level two could have the equivalency of a C-grade student.
