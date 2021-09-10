Alabama reports 8,428 COVID cases for students, staff for the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s health and education departments released the latest data on the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools Friday through an online dashboard.

A total of 8,428 cases among students and staff were submitted to the state by 135 of Alabama’s 143 school systems. That’s down from the 9,195 cases a week earlier when just 84 systems sent data to the state.

Among the school systems reporting data:

Auburn City Schools had 69 cases

Lee County Schools had 119 cases

Montgomery County Schools had 251 cases

Pike Road Schools had 63 cases

Butler County Schools had 36 cases

Dallas County Schools had 38 cases

Selma City Schools had 25 cases

Pike County Schools had 35 cases

Tallapoosa County Schools had 44 cases

Tallassee City Schools had 40 cases

Montgomery Public Schools still has seven facilities closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

A check with Autauga and Elmore County school systems, which were not listed on the state’s dashboard, indicated:

Autauga County Schools had 164 cases

Elmore County Schools had 105 cases

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said a week ago that he expected to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread and he feared thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

Now we know that his second concern was accurate. New scores were released Thursday for the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP. The ACAP scores were broken up into four levels and across the board, a majority of students grades K-12 tested in the lower levels one or two. Level one is considered below grade level and level two could have the equivalency of a C-grade student.

