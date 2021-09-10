ALEA Senior Trooper dies of COVID-19

Advertise
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that one of their Senior Troopers has died after a battle with Covid-19.

41-year-old Jason Vice passed away on September 9th. Vice was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division back in 2006. During his time with Highway Patrol, Vice was certified as a Traffic Homicide Investigator and a Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officer. In 2019, Vice transferred to the Motor Carrier Safety Unity assigned to Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Posts. Before becoming a trooper with ALEA, he served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in California.

Vice leaves behind a wife and two children.

