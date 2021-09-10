Alex City firefighters to honor NYFD brethren killed on 9/11

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities throughout the state either remembered 9/11 on Friday or prepared for it on the actual anniversary over the weekend. One Tallapoosa County fire department will remember their brethren who were killed rushing towards the twin towers on that fateful day 20 years ago.

At the No. 2 fire station in Alex City, firefighters spent a good part of the day Friday raising the American flag and planning for Saturday.

“It fills me with joy knowing that we can have the opportunity to do this,” said Alex City Fire Department Fire Medic Dewayne Rathel.

Rathel was only seven when the terror attacks happened. It’s one of the reasons why he chose to become a firefighter.

“The older I got the more enthused I got to be able to be one of those people that got to save somebody’s life,” he said.

The flag high above the firehouse won’t be the only thing the public will see.

“We’re going to do a step, go up the stairs for remembrance of this, said Alex City Fire Chief Reese McAlister.

They’ll climb the stairs at the training fire tower and remember the names of the fallen New York City firefighters who died on that horrible day back in 2001. It’s a gesture the department is doing for the first time.

In honor of the 343 NYFD firefighters who died, Alex City’s members will climb the stairs and the bell for each, the chief explained.

The tower stair climb was Rathel’s idea.

“It gives me a sense of joy that an idea I had was able to come to fruition,” he said.

McAlister says the program begins at 7 a.m. with the prayer memorial beginning around 8:30 at the station, located near the river bridge off Highway 280.

A few miles away in Camp Hill the Southern Preparatory Military Academy remembered 9/11 a day early with a parade carried out with military precision.

“They’ve done so much for us, especially on 9/11. They came and did what they were supposed to do,” said student Owen Wolfe.

It’s all about remembering the fallen 20 years later with honor, dignity and profound respect.

