Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Justice, a well-known former Montgomery businessman, died in the Blount County Jail while...
Former Mr. Sandman mattress store owner dies while in custody
Dr. Jefferson Underwood III died following a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
Longtime Montgomery physician dies following ALS battle
Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park...
Human remains found by fisherman at park in Lowndes County
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Kentucky murder, robbery suspect’s vehicle found in Alabama
The city of Wetumpka says repairs to the water main that broke Thursday have been completed,...
Repairs completed on Wetumpka water main

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 9/9
A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according...
1 dead, 3 injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base