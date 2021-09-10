Central Alabama events to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, takes place on Saturday. In honor and remembrance of the victims and their families, events are being held across the WSFA 12 News viewing area.

Below is a list of some of the events taking place:

Prattville

The City of Prattville is hosting the “9.11 20th Anniversary Honor and Remembrance Ceremony.” The ceremony will be held on Saturday and will begin promptly at 7:46 a.m. at the public safety building.

The city has also placed 2977 American flags as a replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks. According to the city, each flag represents a life lost on that tragic day. In the middle of the display is the Flag of Honor that contains the names of all those who perished in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, United flights 175 and 93, and American flights 11 and 77.

Montgomery

Montgomery Fire Rescue will honor the 343 firefighters that sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, and the 15 firefighters of MFR that have died in the line of duty over the years. The ceremony will be this Saturday and will begin promptly at 8:45 a.m. in front of MFR headquarters which is located at 19 Madison Avenue.

A Staged Reading to benefit the Capital City’s Fire and Rescue Department on the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. It will take place at the Cloverdale Playhouse.

Troy

Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military and observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during a home game Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. Several other events are planned on campus.

Auburn

In recognition of the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Auburn University’s ROTC programs and Athletics Department will hold several special events in honor of the lives lost that day and in support of the nation’s military.

NBC coverage

SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE ON SEPT. 11 TO AIR ON NBC

Saturday at 6 a.m., TODAY ’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will anchor a special edition of TODAY from Ground Zero. At 7:30 a.m. ET, NBC Nightly News ’ Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report alongside Guthrie and Kotb as the nation pauses for moments of silence to commemorate the victims and families of 9/11.

Holt will also anchor Saturday’s NBC Nightly News from Ground Zero.

FRIDAY NIGHT DATELINE

On Friday, Lester Holt will anchor a special Dateline at 9 p.m. featuring interviews with the family members and friends of Flight 93′s passengers and crew members. The hour-long broadcast will include some of the passengers and crew members’ children coming together for the first time as they honor the lives of their parents and the courage that inspired the world.

