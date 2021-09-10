Advertise
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An employee working on a repaving project within a work zone on I-59/20 was killed when he was hit by a car Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 58-year-old Patrick Todd Jackson was working in a closed lane on I-59/20 near mile marker 111.9 in Bessemer around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck.

The vehicle also hit a piece of repaving equipment and left the scene.

ALEA, with the help of the Bessemer Police Department, located both the vehicle and the driver at the driver’s residence. The driver was placed under arrest

ALEA is investigating the incident.

