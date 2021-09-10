County Road 12: Ear Kandling with Kawanya

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It started with a simple show on TV.

Kawanya Duncan watched the program, did some research, and then decided to go all-in and open her own business.

“It’s called Kandling with Kawanya,” said Duncan.

It’s a form of alternative therapy called ear candling, used to remove wax and other impurities from the ear.

“Once you light the top part of the candle, the smoke goes around like a tornado in a funnel. Every time the smoke touches down in the bottom of your ear, it starts to extract your ear wax,” Duncan said.

What started as a mobile service has quickly turned into a booming business in East Montgomery.

“I knew that I would have some customers, but it’s grown so fast. I’m very pleased with it,” Duncan added.

It takes about 15 minutes per ear, but Duncan said she wants the 30-minute process to feel more like a trip to the spa.

“You come in and we prop your feet up and lay your chair back. It’s kind of soothing, too, the sound itself. It sounds like wind at first, and then it starts breaking up the wax and makes a crackling noise. Sometimes people even fall asleep,” Duncan added.

Duncan said she sees people of all ages, and most folks do it once every few months. When the candle finally burns out:

“Most people are surprised and think their ears are pretty clean. It’s kind of gross when you think about it, but I’m always so excited when I get a lot out of people’s ears,” Duncan said.

Duncan never imagined she’d be de-waxing ears for a living, but now there’s no looking back.

“Being consistent and every day getting to do what I love, it’s gotten a lot easier,” Duncan added.

When it comes to passion for her new profession and Kandling with Kawanya, the flame just started burning.

