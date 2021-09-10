Delightful weather for now

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a change a day can make! Cooler and noticeably less muggy air pushed into the state yesterday, and it’s set to hang around through Saturday.

Highs head for the mid-80s with all sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

It feels absolutely delightful this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s the coolest morning we’ve had since May! Sunshine will dominate today, sending us into the middle 80s with low humidity.

Temperatures will fall from the low 80s around 6pm into the upper 60s and low 70s by 10pm. That means you may want to consider some long sleeves and long pants for those high school football games and other evening plans.

It will be a beautiful evening for high school football across Central Alabama! (WSFA 12 News)

Another night in the 60s is in store tonight under mainly clear skies. Give that A/C another night off after working so hard all summer long!

Mostly sunny skies are expected all weekend long, with the humidity returning a bit by Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and in the lower 90s come Sunday.

The humidity stays low through Saturday, but becomes noticeable beginning Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will stick around through next week, but it won’t be the top-of-the-scale mugginess we are used to during the summer months. Dew points are forecast to head back into the middle and upper 60s.

This, combined with moisture well north of a tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico, will result in a return of daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances Monday through Thursday are running around 30-40%. It’s possible those will be adjusted a bit as we learn more about our system in the Gulf.

Two systems are being monitored for tropical development. One is heading for the western Gulf; the other is coming off Africa. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come down a touch from the lower 90s on Monday to the middle and upper 80s for the remainder of the week. That’s directly related to the increased rain chances.

Overnight lows will come back up into the lower 70s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return next week. (WSFA 12 News)

