Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun a grant program for school districts that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according...
1 dead, 3 injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park...
Human remains found by fisherman at park in Lowndes County
A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according...
Police identify teen killed in quadruple Montgomery shooting
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Kentucky murder, robbery suspect’s vehicle found in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers
President Biden's new plan to beat COVID-19 in the U.S. is gaining criticism from GOP governors...
Biden's new vaccine mandate gains opposition
Former Huntsville police officer sent to Kilby to serve 25-year sentence
Former Huntsville police officer transferred to state prison to serve 25-year sentence
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Woman who admitted to Slender Man attack to be freed Monday